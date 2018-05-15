More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Edina gives go-ahead to address 'long-term racial inequities'
City Council approves report by task force formed in response to a viral video of an Edina officer handcuffing a black man in 2016.
Minneapolis
South Minneapolis drug raid uncovers 40 pounds of meth in bedroom closet, police say
Such a large amount of meth would have a street value of up to $400,000.
St. Paul
24-hour watch at the Law Enforcement Memorial
A candlelight vigil ended a 24-hour watch by members of the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association on Tuesday at the Minnesota State Capitol.
South Metro
Trooper hurt when car slams into his SUV head-on near Lakeville
The trooper was alert when he was extricated from his vehicle.
West Metro
Southwest light rail price tag increases to $2 billion
The increase in the 14.5-mile line's budget is expected to be borne by Hennepin County taxpayers.
