More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins' Nelson Cruz will get MRI Monday on injured left wrist
It's too early, manager Rocco Baldelli said, to know whether the 38-year-old designated hitter can avoid a stay on the injured list.
Twins
Reusse: 29-year-old Minnesota rookie makes emotional MLB debut on Mother's Day
The Rays catcher from Sauk Rapids played before an audience that included his mother, a breast cancer survivor.
Wolves
Bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce: Historic buzzer-beater gives Toronto Game 7
Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer to give Toronto a 92-90 victory over Philadelphia, the the first-ever winning buzzer-beater in Game 7 of an NBA series.
MN United
French soccer looking to stop homophobia in stadiums
The French soccer league has set up an action plan to tackle homophobia in its stadiums, a system that will pave the way for judicial sanctions against abusive fans.
Gophers
Gophers get No. 7 seed, big homefield help for NCAA softball
It's the highest-ever seed in the NCAA tournament for the Gophers; who will play North Dakota State at home to open the tournament on Friday night.