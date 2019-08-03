More from Star Tribune
MN United
Rossi, Blessing help LAFC beat Revolution 2-0
Diego Rossi and Latif Blessing scored, Jordan Harvey had two assists and Los Angeles FC beat New England 2-0 on Saturday night to snap the Revolution's 11-game unbeaten streak.
Twins
Rain can't slow Nathan's Twins Hall of Fame ceremony
The longtime closer spoke from the heart in remembering his Twins teams of the past.
Twins
Astros have combined no-hitter through 7 against Mariners
Aaron Sanchez has been pulled after pitching six hitless innings in his Houston debut, and the Astros are working on a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.
Gophers
Gophers QB Annexstad out indefinitely with foot injury
Fellow sophomore Tanner Morgan becomes the likely starter, at least for the team's Aug. 29 opener vs. South Dakota State.
Vikings
The Latest: Ty Law enters Hall of Fame
The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night (all times local):