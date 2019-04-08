More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
With host duties coming to a close, Minneapolis basks in Final Four spotlight
As the Twin Cities area wrapped up the Final Four tournament, it proved once again that it can host a national megaevent.
Local
Comeback! Cavs get their title, 85-77 in OT over Texas Tech
Now that, Virginia, is the way to close out a season.
National
Opening statements expected in ex-Minneapolis cop's trial
With a jury in place, opening statements were scheduled Tuesday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape in the alley behind her home.
Local
Weather whiplash: Twin Cities could be buried in at least 8 inches of snow
On paper, it looks to be a Midwestern monster: a rare spring storm gripping states across the region with heavy rain, thunderstorms, dangerous winds and…
Local
NCAA Latest: Virginia's clutch tourney goes down in history
The Latest on the NCAA Tournament championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech (all times local)