More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
National
Trump aims for role of NATO statesman but mars unity message
Aiming to play the role of global statesman as the impeachment drama was unfolding in Washington, President Donald Trump instead shattered NATO's professed message of unity at its 70th anniversary celebration in England and put his personal and policy differences with alliance members on stark display.
World
Europeans rap Iran for working on nuclear-capable missiles
France, Germany and the United Kingdom say "Iran's developments of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles" go against a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles.
World
Samoa's capital deserted as teams battle measles epidemic
Samoa's main streets are eerily quiet as the government steps up efforts to curb a measles epidemic that has killed 62 people.
World
Hong Kong residents living with tear gas worry of effects
By day, the small commercial kitchen in a Hong Kong industrial building produces snacks. At night, it turns into a secret laboratory assembling a kit for pro-democracy protesters seeking to detox after repeated exposure to tear gas.
World
Brazilian slum residents protest after 9 die in police raid
Hundreds of people in Sao Paulo's Paraisopolis slums took to the streets Wednesday to protest against local police three days after nine young people died in a stampede during a police operation at a funk music party.