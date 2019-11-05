More from Star Tribune
Justices struggle with copyright case involving pirate ship
The Supreme Court is wrestling with a modern-day dispute involving the pirate Blackbeard's ship that went down off North Carolina's coast more than 300 years ago.
National
Abortion ban proposal faces a murky future in South Carolina
A group of South Carolina senators restored exceptions for rape and incest on Tuesday to a measure that would ban nearly all abortions, then sent the bill to the Senate floor for a 2020 election year fight.
National
The Latest: SC early abortion ban headed for 2020 fight
The Latest on South Carolina's heartbeat abortion bill (all times local):
National
Lawmakers want Twitter to fight Census disinformation
U.S. lawmakers say they have concerns Twitter may be used to spread disinformation about the 2020 Census, and they've asked the company for details on how it will combat the threat.
National
Stocks wobble in midday trading, but stay near record highs
U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses Tuesday as investors paused following several record-setting rallies.