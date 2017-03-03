More from Star Tribune
Dog sent overseas by mistake returned to Kansas family
A dog that was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas.
Nation
Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean
Loyola-Chicago's biggest fan is the team chaplain who prays with the players before games and gives them scouting reports the next day.
National
GOP candidate who mocked Parkland students now has opponent
A Republican Maine House candidate now has an opponent after he used Twitter to attack two students who survived a shooting at a Florida high school, calling one of them a "skinhead lesbian" and the other a "bald-faced liar."
Nation
Toys R Us closing stirs up memories, a little guilt
You could argue I had already grown out of Toys R Us by the time I first set foot in one.It was 1991. I was…
Nation
Fallen bridge: 'Stress test' preceded collapse that killed 6
An innovative pedestrian bridge being built at Florida International University was put to a "stress test" before it collapsed over traffic, killing six people and sending 10 to a hospital, authorities said.
