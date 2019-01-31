The FBI and local police are investigating a Miami-area mystery: Who dug a tunnel that burrowed beneath a road and pointed toward a bank branch office? FBI spokesman Mike Leverock said Wednesday that officials were notified after a motorist reported what looked like a sinkhole in a street near a Chase Bank branch in suburban Pembroke Pines.

