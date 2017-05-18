The administration at St. Kate's in St. Paul announced the elimination of majors and minors in music and music theater. In recent days, the school notified students that all music ensembles, lessons and productions would also be cut, according to protest organizers.

The administration at St. Kate's in St. Paul announced the elimination of majors and minors in music and music theater. In recent days, the school notified students that all music ensembles, lessons and productions would also be cut, according to protest organizers.