More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Pillar lifts Jays after Indians' Ramirez leaves bases loaded
Kevin Pillar hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 11th after AL MVP contender Jose Ramirez grounded out with the bases loaded in the top of the inning, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Friday night.
Twins
Astros rally, overcome Price, Red Sox 6-3 for 6th win in row
Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight game, rallying past the Boston Red Sox 6-3 Friday night in a matchup of AL division leaders.
Lynx
BC-BKL--Mystics-Storm,LongBox
Percentages: FG .439, FT .938.3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Atkins 1-2, Cloud 1-4, Toliver 1-8, Delle Donne 0-1, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1, Powers 0-2, Hawkins 0-3).Team Rebounds: 1.…
Lynx
Jewell Loyd scores 23, Storm beat Mystics 89-76 in Game 1
Jewell Loyd made 9 of 12 shots and scored 23 points, league MVP Breanna Stewart added 20 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Ohtani slugging away with bad elbow, Gio debut
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:THE SHO GOES ONShohei Ohtani doesn't need two good elbows to help the Angels. Doctors this week…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.