More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Timberwolves, rest of NBA players getting a grip on 'freedom of movement' emphasis
NBA Insider: Officials are told to emphasize an offensive player's "freedom of movement," a phrase quickly becoming part of the basketball vernacular. Defenders can't grab or hold the player they are guarding.
Wolves
Chris Hine's NBA short takes
A weekly look around the NBA
Vikings
Developing young QBs in NFL a tricky balancing act
Start them right away? Ease 'em in? Have them sit a whole season?
Gophers
The Best Retirement Plan Ever?
This is how you do it: East Stroudsburg coach Denny Douds called timeout with 13 seconds left in a game to announce his retirement after…
Gophers
After firing coordinator, Fleck seeks defensive improvement
After watching long gain after long gain by Illinois last weekend, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck knew a change had to be made to his defense.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.