Twins
Witnesses to Mauer farewell not convinced it's over
Sunday looked like goodbye, but his skill set says play on.
Wild
Wild trims roster, more moves coming by Tuesday
The Wild is getting closer to finalizing its opening-night look — especially after forwards Matt Read, Kyle Rau and Mike Liambas, defenseman Matt Bartkowski and goalie Andrew Hammond cleared waivers Sunday.
Gophers
Defending NCAA champ UMD No. 1 in preseason hockey poll
Defending NCAA national champion Minnesota Duluth is ranked No. 1 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll.
Wild
Wild GM Fenton has step-by-step building process
Paul Fenton's lofty goals for the team are clear, but he knows the transformation won't take place overnight.
Twins
Pensacola Blue Wahoos will be Twins' new Class AA team
The Twins' Class AA affiliate next season will be the Pensacola (Fla.) Blue Wahoos in the Southern League.Pensacola added the information to its website…
