Golf
Report: Patrick Reed vents over Spieth, Furyk in Ryder Cup
Patrick Reed blames Jordan Spieth for them not playing together at the Ryder Cup and told The New York Times that U.S. captain Jim Furyk was not smart to sit him out twice.
Twins
Pensacola Blue Wahoos will be Twins' new Class AA team
In what ends up basically as a swap of affiliates, the Twins and Reds switch minor league squads.
Twins
The Latest: Yelich strengthening his case for NL MVP
The Latest on the Major League Baseball's final day heading into the postseason (all times Eastern):1:52 p.m.Christian Yelich strengthened his case for NL MVP when…
Twins
Reusse: Catching gear never lost its place in Mauer's baseball soul
Two decades ago, catching was so important to Joe Mauer that he stayed on Cretin-Derham Hall's freshman team rather than finding another position on the varsity.
Vikings
Listen: Defensive collapse gives Vikings another worry for Philly
What defensive trends are worrisome heading into a NFC Championship Game rematch in Philadelphia? (3:00) How much is it lack of pass rush? How are opponents scheming? (20:00) Mike Zimmer admits possible 'over coaching.' (25:00) The quarterback hand-size info you all needed. (30:00) Your Twitter questions on Iloka, offensive line play and DeFilippo.
