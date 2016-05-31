In a special edition of the Flip Side, the Tribune-Review's Rob Rossi and CineSport's Justin Termine recap the Penguins' Game 1 win in the Stanley Cup Final and discuss Matt Murray's performance.

In a special edition of the Flip Side, the Tribune-Review's Rob Rossi and CineSport's Justin Termine recap the Penguins' Game 1 win in the Stanley Cup Final and discuss Matt Murray's performance.