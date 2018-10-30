Michael Withers, a serial burglar who strangled a widowed grandmother in her St. Paul home more than 30 years ago accused the judge and prosecutor at his sentencing of turning his case into a "media circus" for their own political gain.

Michael Withers, a serial burglar who strangled a widowed grandmother in her St. Paul home more than 30 years ago accused the judge and prosecutor at his sentencing of turning his case into a "media circus" for their own political gain.