More From Politics
National
Activists angry police who shoot can wait to face questions
After a police officer fatally shoots someone, it can take days or even weeks before the public or his supervisors hear the officer's version of…
National
White House: Ukraine aid held up partly over election probe
The White House acknowledged that President Donald Trump's decision to hold up military aid to Ukraine was linked to his demand that Kyiv investigate the Democratic National Committee and the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, a shifting new explanation about events at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
National
Buttigieg removes attorney from fundraiser after backlash
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is returning campaign contributions from a former Chicago attorney who led a vigorous effort to block the release of a video depicting the shooting of Laquan McDonald , a black teenager whose death at the hands of police stirred months of protest and resulted in an officer's conviction.
National
Huawei exec: Chinese tech giant wants to be 'transparent'
A top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei says the company wants to be open and transparent in persuading the U.S. government that national security concerns about its technology are unfounded.
National
Federal attorneys file petition in SC church attack ruling
Federal attorneys have asked that a three-judge panel's decision allowing survivors and relatives of victims in a racist attack at a South Carolina church to sue the government should be reheard by the full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.