National
Man accused of flying drone at California NFL games charged
A man accused of using a drone to drop anti-media leaflets on crowds at two NFL games in the San Francisco Bay Area was charged with violating national defense airspace regulations, federal authorities said Wednesday.
National
Mueller declares his Russia report did not exonerate Trump
Special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday that charging President Donald Trump with a crime was "not an option" because of federal rules, but he used his first public remarks on the Russia investigation to emphasize that he did not exonerate the president.
National
Missouri governor doubles down on abortion license threat
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday doubled down on the state's threat not to renew the license of the only abortion clinic in the state and said it would be "reckless" for a judge to weigh in until the state takes action.
Local
Lawsuit seeks to overturn Minn. abortion restrictions
The lawsuit targets more than a dozen existing statutes, including a 24-hour waiting period and a provision mandating that fetal remains are buried or cremated.
National
Mueller's public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment
Special counsel Robert Mueller's first — and possibly last — public statement on the Russia investigation is fueling fresh calls on Capitol Hill to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a step that Democratic leaders have so far resisted.