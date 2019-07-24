More from Star Tribune
National
Estranged husband of missing mother wants charges dropped
The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five wants two charges against him dropped.
National
Trump associate proved invaluable FBI source, records show
Newly unsealed court records confirm that Felix Sater, a former business associate of President Donald Trump, was an invaluable FBI source who used his ties to the criminal underworld to rat out New York's organized crime families and gather intelligence on Al Qaida and arms dealers in Afghanistan.
National
Mueller offers terse answers, uncertainty in testimony
Robert Mueller paused. He refused to speculate. He made constant references to his report — but wasn't sure of a number of things in it.
National
Statue of slain civil rights activist dedicated in Detroit
A statue of a civil rights activist who was slain in Alabama during a 1965 voting rights march has been dedicated at the Detroit park that bears her name.
National
Analysis: Mueller has spoken, but 2020 may be the final word
Robert Mueller's testimony Wednesday sent the clearest signal yet that impeachment may be slipping out of reach for Democrats and that the ultimate verdict on President Donald Trump will be rendered by voters in the 2020 election.