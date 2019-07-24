More from Star Tribune
National
Judge blocks Trump asylum restrictions at US-Mexico border
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to stop denying asylum to anyone who transits through another country to reach the U.S. border,…
National
Judge to hear arguments in Georgia voting machine case
A federal judge is considering whether to order Georgia to immediately stop using its outdated voting machines, even as state officials prepare to announce their replacement.
National
Mueller: No Russia exoneration for Trump, despite his claims
Robert Mueller dismissed President Donald Trump's claims of "total exoneration" in the probe of Russia's 2016 election interference. In a long day of congressional testimony, Mueller warned Moscow's actions represented — and still represent — a great threat to American democracy.
National
Media wants search warrants unsealed from synagogue attack
The Associated Press and other media outlets are asking a San Diego judge to unseal 17 search warrants that contain details about the April shooting at a synagogue in the suburb of Poway that killed one worshipper and injured three others, including the rabbi.
Local
DFL lawmakers call for all state permits on PolyMet mine to be suspended
PolyMet, the state's first hard rock mine, is fully permitted and moving toward construction.