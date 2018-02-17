More from Star Tribune
Sports
Hirscher: 2nd gold by largest Olympic GS margin in 50 years
Here's one way to explain just how dominant Marcel Hirscher was Sunday: His winning margin of 1.27 seconds was the largest in the men's giant slalom at an Olympics in 50 years.
Golf
South Korea's Jin Young Ko wins Australian Open
South Korea's Jin Young Ko shot a 3-under par 69 Sunday to clinch a 3-shot, start-to-finish win the Women's Australian Open.
Sports
Goepper's journey back from depression ends with 2nd medal
Nick Goepper wasn't ready four years ago. He can admit that now.
Twins
Reports: Hosmer, Padres agree to 8-year, $144 million deal
Free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer has agreed to an eight-year, $144 million deal with the San Diego Padres, according to published reports Saturday night.The 28-year-old,…
Wolves
LeBron, Steph lead hand-picked teams into NBA All-Star Game
The NBA's All-Star version of a pickup game is taking center stage in Hollywood.
