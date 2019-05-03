More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Mpls. agrees to $20 million settlement in Damond death
A few days after officer Mohamed Noor was convicted of murdering Justine Ruszczyk Damond, the city of Minneapolis agreed to a record $20 million settlement
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sun and clouds, high 64
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sun and clouds, high 64
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mix of clouds and sun, high around 65
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Twins' Jason Castro: Beating Houston is a big step
Twins catcher Jason Castro said Thursday that taking three of four from a good team like the Astros "is huge," but now they need to keep their momentum in New York.