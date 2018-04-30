More from Star Tribune
Training with weighted baseballs? Consider this first.
Twin Cities orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Michael Freehill has five key points to consider before and during training with weighted baseballs:1. Is the player skeletally mature?…
Wolves
Celtics Brown out Game 1 vs. 76ers with hamstring injury
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is sitting out Game 1 of Boston's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the 76ers with a right hamstring strain.
Wolves
Curry ready to return for Warriors in Game 2 vs. Pelicans
The last time Golden State got Stephen Curry back from a knee injury in the playoffs, he immediately returned to brilliance.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Which pick can make immediate impact?
Access Vikings recaps the 2018 NFL draft and has an idea which player could make an immediate impact.
Twins
Top prospect Romero will start for Twins on Wednesday
Phil Hughes will move to the bullpen as Twins install the youngster into the rotation.
