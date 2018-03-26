More from Star Tribune
National
US stocks rally; Dow surges 669, clawing back lost ground
News that the U.S. and China are open to negotiating to avert a trade war put investors in a buying mood Monday, giving the market…
National
Grandmother of slain Sacramento man calls for police changes
The grandmother of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police called Monday for changes in the way police confront suspects, such as sending in a police dog, using a Taser, or aiming for an arm or leg when shots are fired.
Nation
'Beginning of the end?' No new babies for endangered whales
The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales is ending without a single newborn being spotted off the southeast U.S. coast, a reproductive drought unseen for three decades that experts say brings the rare species a perilous step closer to extinction.
Variety
Dentists urged not to prescribe opioids
The American Dental Association wants dentists to drastically cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.
National
Cash-strapped Alaska eyes earnings from oil wealth fund
The joke has always been that Alaska is so wealthy, it pays its residents to live here. But those yearly checks have gotten smaller, and could undergo a massive change, as Alaska struggles to pay state troopers and fix roads amid years of low oil prices.
