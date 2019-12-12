More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
House panel presses toward historic vote to impeach Trump
The House Judiciary Committee pushed deliberately toward a historic vote Thursday to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, split sharply along party lines. The daylong session was expected to end with charges being sent to the full House for action next week, before the holidays.
Variety
Mountain lion captured in Southern California suburb
A mountain lion was captured Thursday in a Southern California neighborhood but officials said it wasn't the big cat that killed a resident's dog and injured another pet last week in the same suburb.
Nation
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles suburb
Officials said it wasn't the big cat that killed a resident's dog and injured another pet last week in the same suburb.
Nation
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles suburb
A mountain lion was captured Thursday in a Southern California neighborhood, but officials said it wasn't the big cat that killed a resident's dog and injured another pet last week in the same suburb.
National
US labor board rules for McDonald's in unionization case
The National Labor Relations Board has ruled in McDonald's favor in a long-running case filed by 20 workers who were fired or faced retaliation for…