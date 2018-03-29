More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Davidson hits 3 of White Sox's 6 homers in 14-7 rout of KC
Matt Davidson became the fourth player in major league history to homer three times on opening day, the White Sox went deep six times total and Chicago routed the Kansas City Royals 14-7 on Thursday to spoil their 50th anniversary celebration.
Gophers
Motzko takes reins as Gophers hockey coach
The University of Minnesota introduced Bob Motzko as the men's hockey head coach, replacing Don Lucia.
Twins
Span's 3-run triple helps Rays rally in 8th past Red Sox 6-4
Denard Span made a huge splash in his debut for his hometown team on opening day, lining a bases-loaded triple to highlight a six-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the Boston Red Sox 6-4 Thursday.
Gophers
New U hockey coach Motzko: 'I fully understand what's in front of me'
Bob Motzko was introduced as the 15th head coach of Gophers men's hockey on Thursday, and he wasted no time making his point.
Gophers
Memorable Bob Motzko: best quotes from his first Gophers news conference
Some highlights of Bob Motzko's first Gophers news conference:
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.