Wild
Wild loses challenge, then the game in OT to Blackhawks
Chicago defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored on a disputed goal, then settled a back-and-forth finish on the power play in overtime by wiring a shot by Wild goalie Alex Stalock.
Wild
Positive signs for Wild in overtime loss to Blackhawks
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild earn single point in overtime loss to Blackhawks
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks Saturday.
Wolves
This time, last-second shot misses as Wolves lose 107-106 to Denver
Luol Deng's missed last-second three netted the Wolves their third loss in four games. "It was a rough one," Karl-Anthony Towns said.
