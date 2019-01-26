More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Osaka, Kvitova get Aussie women's final started
The Latest on Saturday at the Australian Open (all times local):
High Schools
Friday's prep sports roundup
A look at results around the metro.
Wolves
Feisty, prideful Wolves battle back from down 23 but fall short at Utah
Down 23 points in the fourth quarter, the Wolves cut the deficit to one before running out of depth, then luck in a 106-102 loss.
Wolves
Mitchell scores 24, Jazz outlast Timberwolves 106-102
Donovan Mitchell was finding his teammates in all sorts of ways. One of his career-high 11 assists looked as if it belonged on the diamond instead of the court.
Gophers
Slocum leads No. 9 Oregon State to 86-39 rout of Washington
Not that there's been many of them, but after each of Oregon State's three setbacks this season Scott Rueck has received the kind of response he expected.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.