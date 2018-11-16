EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Reusse: Williamson carries Owatonna to Prep Bowl
Jason Williamson was held to 199 yards Friday - below his gaudy playoff average - but the Gophers recruit found the end zone five times for the Huskies.
Wolves
Davis scores 43 points, Pelicans rally to beat Knicks
If not for Anthony Davis' determination to dominate inside for most of his 40 minutes on the court, the New Orleans Pelicans could have been blown out by the New York Knicks.
Wolves
Jackson, Gasol lead Grizzlies past Kings 112-104
On a night that veteran Marc Gasol became Memphis' career rebound leader, it was the Grizzlies' youngster who showed off his offensive skills.
High Schools
Friday's prep roundup
Park Center needed overtime to get past South Suburban 7-6 in the Adapted Soccer CI Division state tournament quarterfinal round.Mohammed Konneh scored his fifth goal…
Vikings
Vikings could have offensive line intact against Bears
Tom Compton and Mike Remmers are possibilities to return to the unit for Sunday night's game.