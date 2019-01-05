More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Goerges and surprising Andreescu to meet in ASB final
Unseeded Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu beat third-seeded Su-wei Hsieh 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the ASB Classic against defending champion Julia Goerges.
Wolves
Knicks' Kanter to skip London trip, fearing Erdogan reprisal
New York center Enes Kanter will not travel to London for the Knicks' upcoming international game because he believes he could be assassinated for his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Vikings
Texans, Colts meet in playoffs after turning around seasons
Saturday's wild-card game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts is a matchup that seemed improbable early this season after Houston dropped its first three games and the Colts limped to a 1-5 start.
Vikings
Cowboys' Prescott seeks 1st playoff win vs Wilson, Seahawks
Russell Wilson won a wild-card game with Seattle as a rookie, a Super Bowl in his second season and another NFC championship the third time around.
Vikings
Bama-Clemson loaded with NFL draft picks along D-line
Quality defensive linemen are just about the toughest find in football."Well, I do think that most people would agree, whether it's the NFL draft or…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.