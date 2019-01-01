More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Shakopee artist wins Minnesota DNR's turkey stamp competition
Veteran wildlife artist will see his work on another DNR stamp.
East Metro
Annual bird count in Afton shows avian success stories over last 50 years
Volunteers and birders have been counting every bird they can see on New Year's Day for more than 50 years.
National
Walker plans to give speeches, advocate for conservatives
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Tuesday that after he leaves office next week he will join a speakers' bureau to travel the country and talk in new ways about conservative issues, while helping in the effort to re-elect President Donald Trump.
Local
Motorcycle riders bundled up for New Year's Day I-Cycle Derby
The 71st consecutive New Year's Day derby takes place on about 50 miles of Twin Cities area roads no matter how brutal the weather.
Local
$1 million bond set in Cass County baby death
A central Minnesota man is being held on $1 million bond in the death of an infant in his care.
