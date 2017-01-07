Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal shooting that left five people dead and six others wounded. The FBI has not disclosed a motive in the shooting, although the suspect's brother has pointed to mental health issues.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal shooting that left five people dead and six others wounded. The FBI has not disclosed a motive in the shooting, although the suspect's brother has pointed to mental health issues.