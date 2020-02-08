More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
New virus has infected more than 37,500 people globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 37,500 people globally.The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Sunday in…
Movies
From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Sunday's Oscars
The Oscars are here, already.
Nation
NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in 'assassination attempt'
Two New York City police officers narrowly escaped with their lives when a gunman fired into their patrol van Saturday night, wounding one of them in an attack officials called an attempted assassination.
Variety
LaQuan Smith puts on a NY Fashion Week show of sexy black
LaQuan Smith brought the sexy to New York Fashion Week in a mostly black collection of slinky evening dresses, ultra-short party wear and killer cold-weather coats of leather and fur.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:3-6-3(three, six, three)02-09-17-36-40, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 3(two, nine, seventeen, thirty-six, forty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: three)Estimated jackpot:…