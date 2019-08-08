More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Twin Cities motorcyclist dies in crash with deer on NW. Wisconsin highway
The deer came out of the ditch to the man's right, authorities said.
North Metro
Mother of girls burned in Fridley van fire: 'Give your babies kisses'
Essie McKenzie spoke at a news conference at HCMC, where her 6-year-old daughter Ty'rah White died Tuesday while Taraji White, 9, remains in critical condition.
South Metro
Airport security to return confiscated keepsake necklace to former Marine from Eagan
TSA agents had seized a hollowed-out cartridge from a necklace Monday at Reagan National Airport in Washington.
South Metro
Man falls into water at east metro marina and drowns
The man was recovered, taken to Regions and died, authorities said.
Minneapolis
13-year-old girl shot in Minneapolis home during apparent attempted robbery
No arrests had been announced as of Thursday morning.