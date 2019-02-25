More from Star Tribune
Twins
Marwin Gonzalez officially signs with Twins
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli described Gonzalez as a "multi-positional player"
Twins
Falvey: Gonzalez's late signing not a problem
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey says team is careful about adding players late, but decided Marwin Gonzalez, center, was worth making an exception.
Video
Morning forecast: Wind chill advisory, high of 6, mostly cloudy
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
'Green Book' wins best picture at the Academy Awards
Another surprise came when Olivia Colman was named outstanding actress for "The Favourite," making sentimental favorite Glenn Close a seven-time loser.
Wild
Wild shows improvement in overtime win over the Blues
Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 overtime win over the Blues in her Wild wrap-up.
