More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Wet start, then breezy and low 60s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Minnesota women mark a year of #MeToo
One year after #MeToo era began, Minnesota women still making their voices heard.
Politics
Trump praises congressman for assaulting reporter
President Donald Trump suggested without evidence Thursday that Democrats or their allies are supporting a "caravan" of Central American migrants who are traveling north aiming to enter the United States.
Local
Volunteers search for missing Wisconsin girl
One-hundred volunteers have joined the search for a Wisconsin girl who went missing earlier this week and whose parents were shot and killed in their home.
Politics
Nikki Haley gets laughs at NY charity gala
Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was introduced as the next president of the United States at a white-tie gala in New York where she poked fun at her own Indian heritage, her boss and the current political climate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.