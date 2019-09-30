More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warm, humid and windy, high 85
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Thielen: 'At some point, you're not going to be able to run the ball'
Vikings receiver Adam Thielen discusses the team's offensive struggles in its 16-6 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
MN United
Loons inch toward home playoff game
United coach Adrian Heath and goal-scorer Michael Boxall discuss 1-1 draw with LAFC that gets Loons within a point of at least one home playoff game
Vikings
Zimmer addresses 'bad mistake,' Cousins and more after Vikings loss
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer discusses his decision to call a timeout that led to a Bears field goal before halftime, Kirk Cousins' play and more at Soldier Field after a 16-6 loss.
Twins
Cron: Cool to be part of MLB home run record
Twins first baseman C.J. Cron, who homered in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Royals, says he wasn't aware of his team's standing in the home run race until after the game, but "it's cool to be part of it."