Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 19
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 19
Video
Morning forecast: The warmup begins; mostly sunny, high 27
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Fleck discusses the Gophers' 2020 signing class
P.J. Fleck spoke Wednesday at TCF Bank Stadium on the first day of the early signing period
Politics
At Michigan rally, Trump takes aim at late Rep. John Dingell
President Donald Trump went after a Michigan congresswoman and her late husband, the nation's longest-serving member of the U.S. Congress, during his rally in Battle Creek
Politics
Trump impeached on abuse of power, obstruction
President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.