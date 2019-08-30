More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
What? A llama costume contest at the State Fair?
Every year youngsters and their furry companions descend on the Minnesota State Fair for the 4-H Llama Project costume contest.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with less wind, high of 72
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Fleck gives credit to South Dakota State after close victory
P.J. Fleck spoke to the media after the Gophers beat South Dakota State 28-21 on Thursday at TCF Bank Stadium.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 54; mainly clear and breezy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, high of 77
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast