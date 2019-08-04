More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 87
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Chaotic scenes after mass shooting at Texas Walmart
Police work to secure the area in and around a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after a fatal mass shooting. The store is part of a large retail mall and shopping area in the Texas border town.
Twins
Cruz: Health the key to 30-HR consistency
Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who homered three times Saturday, says good health is the most important factor in his six-year streak of 30-homer seasons.
Gophers
Fleck gives an update on Annexstad's foot injury
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck spoke after practice Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
Video
Gophers star Tyler Johnson says north Minneapolis gave him heart
Gophers star wide receiver Tyler Johnson credits his North Minneapolis upbringing with giving him the heart and courage that has him poised for the NFL.