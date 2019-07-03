More from Star Tribune
Nation
Military equipment in place for Trump's July 4th
President Donald Trump is marshalling tanks, bombers and other machinery of war for a Fourth of July celebration that traditionally is light on military might, while critics accused him of using America's military as a political prop.
Video
Thru-hiking the Superior Hiking Trail
Melanie Radzicki McManus, accompanied by photographer Brian Peterson, completed a thru-hike of the Superior Hiking Trail in 20 days. Series preview at star tribune.com/feelingsuperior.
Golf
Brooks Koepka: 3M Open is 'perfectly timed' event on PGA Tour
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka on Wednesday said he was impressed by the holiday week crowds in Blaine for the 3M Open.
Golf
Phil Mickelson: TPC Twin Cities is 'spectacular'
Phil Mickelson on Wednesday morning played the back nine at TPC Twin Cities and said the course is in phenomenal shape for the inaugural 3M Open.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 86
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast