More From Video
Video
Lynx video tribute to 'warrior' Lindsay Whalen
The Minnesota Lynx created a tribute video to honor Lindsay Whalen when they retired her jersey Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 76
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Hong Kong to push ahead with bill that sparked huge protest
Hong Kong's leader signaled Monday that her government will push ahead with amendments to extradition laws despite a massive protest against them that underscored fears about China's broadening footprint in the semi-autonomous territory.
Nation
1 killed, several injured in Dallas crane collapse
A construction crane buffeted by high winds during a storm collapsed on a Dallas apartment building Sunday, killing one woman in the building and injuring at least seven more people, two of them critically, a fire official said.
Variety
Stroker, Cranston, 'Hadestown' win big at Tony Awards
"Hadestown," the brooding musical about the underworld, had a heavenly night at the Tony Awards, winning eight trophies Sunday, including best new musical and handing a rare win for a female director of a musical.