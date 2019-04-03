More from Star Tribune
Wild
Sturm excited to join Wild after signing pro contract
Center Nico Sturm joined the Wild on Tuesday, a day after he signed a one-year, entry-level contract.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 51
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
61-year-old carries baby for her son, his husband
A Nebraska woman who served as a surrogate mother for her son and his husband has given birth to a baby girl.
Nation
Chicago mayor-elect speaks against corruption
Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot's resounding victory was a clear call for change at City Hall and a historic repudiation of the old-style, insider politics that have long defined the nation's third-largest city.
Wild
Boudreau doesn't expect Wild to quit now that it's knocked out of playoff contention
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 5-1 win over the Jets Tuesday.