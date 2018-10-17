More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
Nation
Police: Missing Wisconsin teen in danger, not a runaway
Authorities say a Wisconsin teenager who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home isn't a runaway and that they think she's in danger.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny with a high of 49
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Cruz and O'Rourke clash in Texas Senate debate
Democrat Beto O'Rourke abandoned his usual message of unity and optimism on Tuesday and laid into Ted Cruz, hoping to reverse polls that show him fading against the Republican incumbent during the second debate of a Texas Senate race that's become one of the nation's most closely watched.
World
Legal marijuana sales begin in Canada
Canada has become the largest country with a legal national pot marketplace. Legal marijuana sales began in Newfoundland province at midnight local time Wednesday.
Wild
How Wild responds from win over Coyotes will be telling
Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 win over the Coyotes in her Wild wrap-up.
