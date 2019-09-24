More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny, warmer, high near 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth authorities address synagogue fire
"At this moment in time, there is no reason to believe this is a bias or hate crime. This may change as the investigation progresses," Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 57
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Mike Zimmer says he wants Vikings to be 'balanced'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says "the bottom line is to score points" no matter how it's done, and despite having another successful win by utilizing the run game, he knows Chicago could force them to make changes offensively in order to win.
Vikings
Vikings defense key in win over Oakland
Among some of the defensive players who talked in the locker room the day after their win over Oakland, Vikings safety Anthony Harris described Minnesota's identity as tough, physical, and resilient.