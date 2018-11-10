More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny start, then snow showers; high 26
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild took control early before cruising to victory over Ducks
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Wild
Zucker-Staal-Granland line powers Wild to win over Ducks
Sarah McLellan recaps the 5-1 win over the Ducks in her Wild wrap-up.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, wind decreasing, low 11
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cold with snow showers; high 25
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.