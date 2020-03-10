More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: 42; showers move in early afternoon, chance of wintry mix
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny start, high 42; chance of evening rain/snow
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
High Schools
Paige Bueckers shows why she's a basketball phenom
The top high school basketball recruit in the nation, Paige Bueckers is hoping to extend the Hopkins Royals' two-year unbeaten streak before heading to UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.
Video
Evening forecast: Low in the mid-20s
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Michigan could redefine Democratic campaign
Michigan is the largest of six states with Democratic primaries on Tuesday, and it could redefine what has become a showdown between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.