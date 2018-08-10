More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Huff twins talk about sibling rivalry and academics
Gophers identical twins Julian and Jacob Huff play football together and share their competitive nature and strive for excellence on and off the field
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, some wildfire smoke, high near 90
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
DUI arrest video of woman goes viral
A woman seen speeding through a stop sign told officers they shouldn't arrest her because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl," police said. Her eyes glassy and bloodshot, Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was slurring her words and a Breathalyzer showed her blood-alcohol level at 0.18 percent, according to police in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Easton injury leaves offensive line exposed
Vikings starting guard Nick Easton will head to injured reserve, coach Mike Zimmer said, after an operation to repair a bulging disc in his neck.
Twins
Polanco discusses first home run since last September
Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco tied the game with a three- run homer, only for Cleveland to win it in the ninth
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.