'Game of Thrones' rules Emmys as top drama
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday's Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama.
Morning forecast: Sunny, pleasant, high of 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low around 54
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Cousins: A different brand of football
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says the team is learning about new players this year and what they can do, as well as what veteran players can do under the new offensive scheme.
Sano full of praise for Cruz
The 39-year old Cruz hit the 400th home run of his career during the Twins victory over Kansas City