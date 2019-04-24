More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny, breezy, high of 74
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Buxton: I'll just start a new streak
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton says he wasn't upset that his stolen-base streak ended Monday; "I'll just start over," he said.
Video
Forecast: Low of 47; warn and breezy Wednesday ahead
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Spielman enters draft looking for best available player
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said the best case scenario is to draft the best player available and in a position that fits the team's needs.
Vikings
Scott Studwell retiring after 42-year career with Vikings
The longtime Vikings linebacker has worked most recently in the team's scouting department.