Morning forecast: Sunny, breezy, high near 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
Paige Bueckers shows why she's a basketball phenom
The top high school basketball recruit in the nation, Paige Bueckers is hoping to extend the Hopkins Royals' two-year unbeaten streak before heading to UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.
Nation
Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'
The effort initially was hobbled by delays in getting testing kits out to public health labs, but the stumbles have continued, leading scientists to conclude that the virus has taken root in more places than government officials say.
Business
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987
The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened.
Local
We answer your five top questions about COVID-19
Hand washing vs. hand sanitizer? What underlying conditions put you at risk? Should you wear a mask? We have answers to top reader questions.